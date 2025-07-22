Celtics Notes: Blockbuster Jaylen Brown Trade Idea, Boston Linked to All-Star Free Agent, Derrick White Trade?
The Boston Celtics would send superstar Jaylen Brown away to a Western Conference contender in a blockbuster, three-team trade idea. With all the uncertainty this offseason, and amid the Celtics' attempt to lower their tax bill, even trading one of the pillars of the team doesn't stray too far from the realm of possibility.
Additionally, Boston is reportedly interested in signing an All-Star defensive standout in free agency. The former No. 1 overall pick would instantly make an impact on both sides of the ball as a change of scenery may prove to be exactly what the 29-year-old needs.
Finally, in keeping with the trend of the unprecedented offseason, Boston reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to trade Derrick White. While White has proven himself as a reliable defender, constantly guarding the opposing team's best players, his contributions on offense have also been flourishing through the years.
