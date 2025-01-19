Celtics Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Porzingis Injury, Boston Reclaims History
A new blockbuster trade proposal has the Boston Celtics gaining an emerging center in exchange for guard Jaden Springer and a first-round pick in the 2030 NBA Draft.
Meanwhile, current Boston center Kristaps Porzingis remains questionable for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks due to still recovering from an ankle injury. In 18 games this season, he has averaged 18.8 points, 7.1 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
Finally, the Celtics have re-taken a place in history, once again becoming the winningest team in NBA history. Currently, Boston has a record of 29-12 and are ranked second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are some stories regarding the Boston Celtics to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land Star From Rebuilding NBA Team
Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
Celtics Reclaim Prestigious Spot in NBA History
Celtics Trade Idea Sees Boston Take Chance on Former First-Round Pick
Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Hawks? Final Celtics Injury Report Revealed
De'Andre Hunter Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
Is Trae Young Playing vs Celtics? Hawks Release Full Injury Report