Is Trae Young Playing vs Celtics? Hawks Release Full Injury Report

The Boston Celtics will play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday for their 42nd game of the 2024-25 season.
The Celtics will look for their 30th win of the season to remain the second seed in the Eastern Conference. As we enter this contest, Boston is only three games above the New York Knicks for that spot.
Boston will look for its second consecutive win, as it has been in a bit of a slump for the last few weeks. It is coming off an impressive win on Friday over the Orlando Magic, and it will look to carry that momentum into tonight's game.
While that is the case, they will have their hands full against the Hawks as they'll have their best player on the court, Trae Young.
Young, who was listed as probable prior to the game, has been upgraded to active.
Young missed Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. He was trending towards getting back on the basketball floor Saturday against Boston. The last time he was on the court was during their Tuesday win against the Suns.
The young superstar guard dropped a season-high 43 points while adding three rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The 26-year-old was awful in his first and only meeting against the Celtics this season as he recorded two points, zero rebounds, six assists, and one steal on 1-for-10 shooting from the field in 23 minutes.
Overall, the Hawks are 1-1 against the Celtics this season. The last time they met was on Nov. 12, and Boston suffered its third loss of the season after losing to the Hawks 117-116.
Boston will look to win this rubber match and earn their 16th home win of the season.
The Hawks have other key players on the injury report, including Larry Nance Jr. and rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher, who are ruled out for this contest.
The Hawks have gone 14-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 10-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Celtics have gone 23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents.
Boston ranks eighth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game, and Tatum's average is 8.6.
The Celtics and Hawks have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.
