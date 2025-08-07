Celtics Notes: Boston Makes Trade, Appear to Make Al Horford Decision, Troll Luka Doncic
The Boston Celtics announced a massive trade, sending a veteran forward and a pair of second-round picks to the Utah Jazz. Boston has officially gone under the second luxury tax apron.
Additionally, the Celtics appear to have made a decision regarding Al Horford amid the uncertainty surrounding his situation this offseason. A recent move by the team hints at finding a Horford replacement, despite the big man not announcing his intentions yet.
Finally, the Celtics trolled Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic in a recent social media post. The new age of this long-lasting rivalry was featured during NBA Defense Week across social platforms.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Announce Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward West
Celtics Appear to Make Decision on Al Horford Following Latest Move
Celtics Troll Lakers' Luka Doncic Following Contract Extension in Epic Social Media Post
Celtics Star Has Bold Goal for Upcoming Season Without Jayson Tatum
Celtics’ Georges Niang Trade Has Major Implications on Anfernee Simons' Future, Says Insider
Who Could Celtics Trade Next Following Georges Niang Deal?
What Did Celtics Get in the Georges Niang Trade?
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.