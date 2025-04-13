Celtics Notes: Ideal First Round Opponent, Porzingis Injury Update, Big Roster Move
The NBA Playoffs are here, and the Boston Celtics are looking to repeat as NBA Champions. However, they are not quite in the same place as they were last season.
Instead of being the definitive No. 1 team, the Celtics are in second place and are set to face off against much tougher teams than last year.
So with this knowledge in mind, let's take a look at all the latest news you need to know about the Celtics as they head into the NBA Playoffs.
Celtics Ideal First-Round Playoff Opponent Between Magic, Hawks
Since the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, their opponent in the first round has yet to be decided. It will come down to either the Orlando Magic or the Atlanta Hawks. Both teams have their pros and cons. In the end, it will come down to whether Boston wants to face a team that's more defensive or one that's more offensive.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Gets Major Injury Update Ahead of Playoffs
A major factor in the Celtics' success last postseason was center Kristaps Porzingis. Since he has had injury issues in the past, fans were worried if he'd be able to be back in time for the playoffs this year. Fortunately, head coach Joe Mazulla has an update on the big man.
This season, Porzingis has averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game across 42 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics Make Massive Roster Change Ahead of Playoffs
Going into the NBA Playoffs, the Celtics made a big roster change, adding a player from the G League onto their team.
Guard JD Davison was this year's NBA G League MVP, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds with the Maine Celtics. He has played in 34 career NBA games, all with Boston.
To read the full story, click here.
