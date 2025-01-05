Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Concern, Historic Road Team, 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Jeremy Hanna

Dec 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are in danger of not having guard Jaylen Brown when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a shoulder injury. The former Finals MVP is a key part of the team, averaging 24.4 points, six total rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Boston has also proven to be one of the all-time best teams when it comes to playing on the road. Currently, the Celtics rank as the second-best team in NBA history when it comes to away game point differential.

Finally, a 2025 NBA Mock Draft has the Celtics acquiring a star European shooter, furthing establishing Boston as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA.

