Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Concern, Historic Road Team, 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics are in danger of not having guard Jaylen Brown when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a shoulder injury. The former Finals MVP is a key part of the team, averaging 24.4 points, six total rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.
Boston has also proven to be one of the all-time best teams when it comes to playing on the road. Currently, the Celtics rank as the second-best team in NBA history when it comes to away game point differential.
Finally, a 2025 NBA Mock Draft has the Celtics acquiring a star European shooter, furthing establishing Boston as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Boston Celtics:
