Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Disrespected, Jaylen Brown Injury, Mazzula Talks Magic
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Continues to Face Disrespect Ahead of Playoffs
Power forward Jayson Tatum is clearly the star of the Celtics, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 72 games. He is now a six-time NBA MVP and was crucial in taking home the NBA Championship last year.
Despite this, it seems that Tatum still isn't getting the respect he deserves, especially since he has appeared in the Eastern Conference finals five times in eight years. And one NBA expert is tired of seeing the basketball world treat him this way.
Celtics' Jrue Holiday Talks Seriousness of Jaylen Brown Injury
Jaylen Brown was a key piece in the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Finals, averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks. He was named NBA Finals MVP for his excellent play.
Brown continued that excellent play into the regular season this year. However, he recently suffered a knee injury that could affect how much he can contribute in the postseason.
Despite this, guard Jrue Holiday believes that Brown will recover in time and will still be a major factor for Boston.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Why Magic Will Be Massive Test for Celtics
Not only are the Celtics the reigning NBA champions, they are also ranked as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, leading many fans and experts to believe that they will easily come out on top again. However, that may not be the case.
Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla warns that just because the Magic had to fight through the Play-In Tournament doesn't mean this will be an easy win. It's the NBA Playoffs, and every team is looking to make history, especially those that have nothing to lose.
