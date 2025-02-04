Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Joe Mazzulla Halftime Speech, Porzingis Thought He Was Traded, More

Gabe Smallson

Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics found themselves trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by 26 points in a near-loss to a struggling 19-win team. Joe Mazzulla, the enigmatic head coach, threatened to bench their stars at halftime on the way to come back

Mazzulla also offered a strange analogy to describe the win from such a large deficit. The media is no stranger to the head coach's press conference quirkiness.

Kristaps Porzingis provided quirks of his own to the media in relation to the blockbuster trade of the NBA season seeing Anthony Davis and Luka Dončić swap teams. Porzingis revealed he thought he was the one to be traded, not Dončić.

The Celtics may have a new owner with NFL experience as the Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly interested in Boston ahead of his team's Super Bowl appearance this Sunday.

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

