Celtics Notes: Star Linked to Rockets in Trade, Jayson Tatum’s Bold Return Goal, More
The Boston Celtics have a star on the roster who is linked to the Houston Rockets. Amid the busy offseason for the Celtics, a league insider predicted another deal will be made to take the place of an injured point guard in Texas.
In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum revealed a bold return timeline from his Achilles tear.
Tatum recently claimed that he's, 'not rehabbing six days a week for no reason,' and has even surprised his surgeon with the progress he is making. At the same time, Tatum also mentioned that at only 27 years old, he is not rushing the process.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Star Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals Bold Return Timeline Goal
New Celtics Signing Could Play Surprise Role, Says Insider
Celtics Star Plays Critical Role in Bill Nye's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Surprising His Surgeon With Progress
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.