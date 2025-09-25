Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Star Linked to Rockets in Trade, Jayson Tatum’s Bold Return Goal, More

Gabe Smallson

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have a star on the roster who is linked to the Houston Rockets. Amid the busy offseason for the Celtics, a league insider predicted another deal will be made to take the place of an injured point guard in Texas.

In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum revealed a bold return timeline from his Achilles tear.

Tatum recently claimed that he's, 'not rehabbing six days a week for no reason,' and has even surprised his surgeon with the progress he is making. At the same time, Tatum also mentioned that at only 27 years old, he is not rushing the process.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Star Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals Bold Return Timeline Goal

New Celtics Signing Could Play Surprise Role, Says Insider

Celtics Star Plays Critical Role in Bill Nye's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Surprising His Surgeon With Progress

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News