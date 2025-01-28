Celtics Notes: Trade Prediction For Star Center, Rondo Opens Up About 2008 Team, More
The Boston Celtics are riding high after a successful 3-1 road trip, showcasing their consistency and ability to win in tough environments.
While the team may not be major players as the trade deadline approaches, this trade idea has the C's add veteran guard Jordan Clarkson.
A potential addition of Clarkson would provide Boston with a proven scorer and playmaker off the bench, addressing their need for depth in the backcourt and adding more offensive firepower to complement Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Off the court, former Celtics champion Rajon Rondo recently spoke about his desire to reunite with the 2008 championship team. This has sparked excitement among fans, serving as a reminder of the storied history of the franchise and the culture of winning that continues to define the Celtics.
With their strong play and balanced roster, Boston remains a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Whether or not a trade materializes, the Celtics are well-positioned for another deep postseason run.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
