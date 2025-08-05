Celtics Notes: Unfortunate Al Horford Update, $100 Million Trade Update, More Moves Incoming?
The Boston Celtics have an unfortunate update regarding Al Horford's free agency, as the big man still has yet to make a decision on his future. A key NBA insider reported that there is another player that Horford is waiting on before he signs a deal, but a Celtics reunion looks to be unlikely.
Additionally, a $100 million guard has emerged as a reported 'wildcard' in the trade market. While the roster is still taking shape, a shape that is unfamiliar to last season's squad, a team insider opines that the newly-acquired player may soon be on his way.
Finally, the reported deals aren't stopping there as there are still 'a lot more options' for trades, according to an insider. With falling under the second apron of the luxury tax still being a priority, fans shouldn't expect the moves to stop anytime soon.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Al Horford Free Agency
Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Emerging as Major Trade Market ‘Wildcard’: Report
Celtics Have ‘A Lot More Options’ for Trades This Offseason, Says Insider
Celtics News: LeBron James Appears to Respond to Recent Jayson Tatum Diss
Celtics’ Expected Plan for Last Roster Spot Revealed
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.