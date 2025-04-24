Celtics Release Game 3 Injury Status for Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics are heading to Orlando with two wins over the Orlando Magic, putting them in a strong position to win the entire series.
However, it looks like they will have to continue to win without their most important player.
After suffering a bone bruise in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic and missing Game 2, the Boston Celtics have finally provided an injury update for star power forward Jayson Tatum.
Boston Celtics writer Justin Turpin has reported that Jayson Tatum is doubtful for Game 3 in Orlando. Additionally, the Celtics could also be missing guard Jrue Holiday due to a right hamstring strain.
Despite missing these two incredible talents, Boston should be just fine. They played without Tatum in Game 2 and easily trounced the Magic. There's no doubt that Game 3 will be more of the same.
In Game 2, forward Jaylen Brown stepped up, once again proving why he was named NBA Finals MVP last year. He put up 36 points as well as 10 total rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
Additionally, guard Derrick White and center Kristaps Porzingis also had standout performances. White recorded 17 points, six total rebounds, five assists, and one steal while Porzingis had 20 points, 10 total rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
Finally, guard Payton continued to prove why he is NBA Sixth Man of the Year, putting up 14 points, three total rebounds, and one steal.
While it's clear that the Celtics can more than hold their own since they have incredible depth, there is no doubt that not having Jayson Tatum is a huge loss.
This season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 72 games.
In other words, Boston will likely have no problem making it out of the first and maybe even the second round with their team. But if they want to repeat as NBA Champions, they will need Jayson Tatum.
