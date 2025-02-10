Heat Star Tyler Herro Status Downgraded Ahead of Clash vs Celtics
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Miami Heat tonight and Miami could be down a key player. Guard Tyler Herro has landed on the injury report ahead of this game due to a stomach illness.
Herro has been listed as questionable for the contest after not originally being on the injury report. This means he could end up missing the game, giving Boston a much better chance of winning today.
With Herro possibly missing this game, Boston will look to take advantage if he can't go. Miami traded away star forward Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline so if Herro can't play, they could be very shorthanded.
Herro has stepped up his game immensely this season, earning his first-ever All-Star appearance. For the year, the veteran guard has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
The guard has also shot 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, giving Miami a lethal offensive weapon to use. Herro has been the stable star for this team throughout a year of drama so his absence would be heavily felt.
The Celtics could also be without a key player in this game as star Jayson Tatum has been listed as questionable for the contest. Both Tatum and Herro are key parts of what the two teams do so this game could be missing a ton of firepower.
Boston has been playing much better of late following a mini-slump during the month of January. The Celtics have seemed to get things back on track and have been more consistent of late.
This team is coming off a blowout win over the New York Knicks. It was a dominant win for the Celtics all the way through and they reminded everyone who the favorite in the Eastern Conference still is.
Boston will look to keep going against the Heat and we should know whether Herro will suit up closer to game start.
