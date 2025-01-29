Is Jayson Tatum Playing? Final Injury Report for Celtics vs Bulls
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Chicago Bulls for the fourth and final time this season.
The Celtics played the Bulls three times before the calendar flipped to 2025, and they went 2-1 against them.
The Celtics will look to win the season series outright and improve to a 33-15 record.
Boston will face a deleted Chicago team; however, the same cannot be said for the Celtics as they will have their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, on the court tonight against the Bulls.
Tatum, who was listed as questionable prior to the game due to a knee issue, has been upgraded to available.
Veteran center Al Horford and forward Sam Houser are ruled out for this contest.
Over Tatum's last five outings, the superstar has averaged 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per game.
Tatum did not have his best outing on Monday in their loss against the Houston Rockets. In 42 minutes of action, he recorded 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 shooting from three, along with six rebounds, and seven assists.
Tatum has failed to score over 20 points in his last three games.
In the season, Tatum has played like an MVP candidate, recording 26.9 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 36.4 minutes of action and 44 games.
Tatum has only missed three games this season prior to this contest.
The Celtics are 23-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference, scoring 117.2 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
The Bulls are 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 116.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6 percent.
The Bulls have not had a great season this year, and their last 10 games are proof of that. They have recorded a 3-7 record while averaging, 113.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.
As for the Celtics, they have recorded a 5-5 record while averaging 112.2 points per game.
