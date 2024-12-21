Is Josh Giddey Playing? Full Injury Report For Celtics vs Bulls
The Boston Celtics are coming off a game against the Bulls in which they lost. Chicago is not a great team in the East, so it wasn't a good game for the Celtics to lose. They lost the game 117-108, and they have now dropped two of their last four games. Despite this, they are still second in the East.
In that game against the Bulls, they weren't even playing against a fully healthy Bulls team. The Bulls were missing a couple of key guys, including a starter. Josh Giddey was out for that game because of a right ankle sprain as well as an illness. He wasn't the only Bulls player who missed the game.
Giddey will be out for this game.
The Celtics have had injury problems of their own. Kristaps Porzingis got hurt in the game before taking on the Bulls. He had a right heel injury that forced him to miss the second half of that game against the Wizards. He returned to play 36 minutes against the Bulls in their first matchup.
Boston has a rematch against the Bulls on Saturday. They have a shot to get some revenge and win that game to help close the gap between them and Cleveland. If they are going to do that, it would be helpful if they didn't have to go against a Bulls team with Giddey on it.
Since being traded to the Bulls in the offseason, Giddey has been a solid piece of the starting lineup. He is averaging just under 12 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He helps move the ball in a way that Alex Caruso could not do.
The Celtics are going to be mostly healthy in this game, so that's good news for them. Injuries have plagued them more than they have plagued the Bulls so far this season. If the Celtics are going to catch the Cavs for the top spot in the East, they need to beat inferior teams like Chicago.
Boston has not lost back-to-back games yet this season. A loss to Chicago on Saturday would be the first time that's happened so far. To have both of those games happen to the Bulls would be disappointing for the players, the coaches, and to the fans.
Losing back-to-back games is bound to happen at some point. The Celtics just want to delay that as long as possible.
More Celtics news: Celtics Guard Sees Massive Jump in 2K Rating After Strong Play