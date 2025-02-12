Torrey Craig Injury Status For Celtics vs Spurs
The Boston Celtics have recently proven why they are the reigning NBA Champions and one of the best teams in the league with wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat.
Now, the Celtics are looking to improve their 38-16 record and move closer to first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
However, they may have to do without one of their newest acquisitions, forward Torrey Craig.
According to the latest injury report for the Celtics, Craig will be officially available for Wednesday night vs the Spurs.
The last time Craig played was on Dec. 30, 2024, on the Chicago Bulls when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 in overtime. In that game, Craig played 21 minutes and recorded 18 points, five total rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
So far this season, Craig has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 0.6 assists across nine games, one of which he started.
Craig was waived by Chicago on Feb. 3, 2025. He signed with Boston five days later.
Reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to right knee swelling. This season, Brown has averaged 22.9 points, six total rebounds, 48 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 46 games.
Point guard Jrue Holiday is currently listed as out due to a right shoulder impingement. Holiday last played on February 4 when the Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-105. This season, he has averaged 11 points, 4.4 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal per game.
Big man Xavier Tillman has also been listed as out due to left knee inflammation. He last played for the Celtics on February 8 against the New York Knicks. This season, Tillman has averaged 0.9 points, 1.3 total rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 27 games, one of which he started.
Finally, three other players are listed as being out due to being on two-way G League contracts: JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.
