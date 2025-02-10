Will Torrey Craig Make Celtics Debut vs Heat? Boston Injury Report Revealed
The Boston Celtics added in a crucial piece to their team for the stretch run of the season. Boston signed veteran forward Torrey Craig to a deal after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls.
More news: Torrey Craig Signed With Celtics to Play at 'Highest Level'
Craig brings a different element to this team, giving them another wing to use behind the two star players. However, Craig still has yet to make his debut with the team.
As Boson gets ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat tonight, Craig remains out of the lineup. Boston has ruled him out for this game, listing him as right ankle return from injury management.
When Craig does get onto the floor, he will give this team more energy off the bench. Craig is seen as one of the better veteran defenders in the NBA and Boston now adds more talent to their already stacked team.
More news: Former Celtics Big Man Likely Heading Overseas Instead of Staying in NBA
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla weighed in on the addition of Craig for this team.
“Just experience, been on good teams,” Mazzulla said. “High-level defender, plays with a lot of energy. Shot the ball well over the last three years, so it’s another piece that we could have on both ends of the floor.”
Star forward Jayson Tatum also weighed in and seemed excited about the chance to add Craig to the team.
“A veteran presence, guy that can adapt to any group, probably can play off of guys, space the floor,” Tatum said. “He brings a set of toughness, able to guard one through the four, five or whatever. So just another guy that we can add to our group and be versatile on both ends of the floor.
It remains to be seen when Craig will make his debut with Boston but the team is excited about him being added to the roster. The veteran should make his debut soon and will be welcomed with open arms by the other players in Boston when he does.
More Celtics news:
Heat Star Tyler Herro Status Downgraded Ahead of Clash vs Celtics
Jrue Holiday Playing Status For Celtics vs Heat
Celtics Will Be Limited in Options on Buyout Market Due to Salary Issues
Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Injury, Former Star Getting Kidney Transplant, More
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.