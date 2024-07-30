Conference Rival Parts with Former Celtics Center
While there remains a logjam at center, to an extent, the Atlanta Hawks addressed their abundance of depth at the pivot on Tuesday.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks waived Bruno Fernando. They still have Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and Cody Zeller, plus Larry Nance Jr., who can fill minutes as a small-ball center.
After agreeing to push back the date to fully guarantee Fernando's contract from late May to early July and then Aug. 1, with so many other options at the five, Atlanta removes one member of an overcrowded position on its roster.
The Luanda, Angola native would've been on the books for $2.7 million this season. Fernando averaged 6.3 points, a career-high 4.3 rebounds, and 15.2 minutes of floor time in 45 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.
The soon-to-turn 26-year-old center suited up in 20 tilts with the Boston Celtics in 2021-22, producing 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 2.9 minutes on the hardwood.
Fernando was in the trade deadline deal with the Houston Rockets, which brought Daniel Theis back to Boston that season. The former capitalized on more playing time, averaging 6.9 points in ten games with his new club.
His impact in Houston resulted in going from signing a two-way deal with the Rockets to inking a four-year, $10.9 million contract with them. It's the same pact he was halfway through before Atlanta decided to waive him.
Still, Fernando can provide a valuable layer of depth for teams searching for another center. He's averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds for his career, is entering his prime years, keeps improving, and provides an infusion of energy.
While a more lucrative contract and a greater opportunity may await him overseas, he can still help an NBA team.
