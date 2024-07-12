Celtics' Group Stage Opponents for NBA Cup Revealed
Last year, the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament was an overall success that shook up the monotony of the 82-game campaign. A league loved for its drama, transactions, and rumors, generated buzz for what was happening on the court.
Adding to the significance of what the NBA's first in-season tournament accomplished is that it did so during football season, a time when it's tough to grab the attention of casual fans.
Moments like the Celtics facing the Bulls, needing to win by 23 points to pass the Orlando Magic, while the Nets and Raptors simultaneously squared off in a matchup that could impact who won Group C, brought added spice to late-November competition.
In preparation for what is now branded the NBA Cup, on Friday, the league's reigning champions found out they'll face the Cavaliers, Bulls, Hawks, and Wizards in Group C in the upcoming season.
As a refresher, the newly named NBA Cup is a battle splitting all 30 teams into six groups, three from the East and three from the West, featuring five teams. A random drawing based on the previous campaign's regular-season records determines who's in each.
The teams in a group will play against each other once, totaling four tilts, two at home and two on the road. Those will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. So, the regular-season games between group-play opponents on those nights count towards playoff positioning and the NBA Cup.
The three teams from each conference with the best record against the rest of their group advance; there is also one wild card spot in the East and one in the West that will go to the franchise with the top remaining mark in stage play.
For instance, if the top two teams in the East are in the same group, whichever finishes second still moves on to the knockout round.
The quarterfinals are single-elimination and will consist of eight franchises facing off. The championship is the only game that doesn't count toward the regular-season standings.
