Brad Stevens Addresses Xavier Tillman Sr.'s Free Agency Decision
On Tuesday, the Celtics signed Xavier Tillman Sr. to a two-year, minimum-salary contract. After arriving in Boston thanks to a trade deadline deal with the Grizzlies, he averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20 regular season games.
He then stepped up in the playoffs, including burying a corner three, grabbing four rebounds, and effectively guarding Luka Doncic when switched on to him in the reigning champions' Game 3 win over the Mavericks in the NBA Finals. That includes blocking the five-time All-Star's shot twice.
After retaining Tillman, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, shared his thoughts on bringing back a valuable short and potentially long-term option at center.
“When we got Xavier at the trade deadline, he came with the reputation of a winner and great teammate,” said Stevens. “Xavier is a hard-worker who brings grit, toughness, and a team-first mentality that we appreciate. We are excited that Xavier has chosen to come back to the Celtics.”
This offseason, Boston also signed centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta to new deals. The big men will provide much-needed depth, after Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
He is not projected to return until November at the earliest and it's more likely Porzingis joins the Celtics' quest for Banner 19 in December.
Further Reading
Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
Celtics' Ownership Group Announces Plan to Sell the Franchise
Derrick White, Essential to Celtics' Dynasty Hopes, Signs 4-Year Extension
Celtics Work Quickly to Re-Sign Luke Kornet
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Baylor Scheierman Shares Celtics' Feedback Before Drafting Him
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player
Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers
Jaylen Brown Caps Career Year with NBA Finals MVP: 'Can't Even Put it into Words'