Brad Stevens Discusses Jayson Tatum's Lack of Minutes on Team USA, Jaylen Brown's Olympic Snub
Team USA overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Serbia in the Olympic semifinals, though head coach Steve Kerr controversially benched Jayson Tatum for the entirety of the match. This past season, Tatum was the only American player named to the All-NBA First Team and led the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics in playoff points, rebounds, and assists.
Per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Celtics executive Brad Stevens reacted to Tatum’s lack of playing time.
“It’s hard to not play, and I’m guessing it’s exponentially harder when you’re one of the best players in the world. But when we’ve talked, he’s been all about the team. This is such a unique opportunity to win a gold medal in the Olympics. He’s always ready. The championship game [against France Saturday] will be a great road environment, and he shines in those situations.”
Jaylen Brown is another discluded superstar that could have contributed to Thursday’s action. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP was not chosen to represent the United States in their Olympic campaign.
Stevens gave his stance on whether Brown was snubbed by Team USA.
“I just tell everybody how great our guys are, and then I stay out of it. I think that’s my role. I think Jaylen could be on any Olympic team any given year. He could be a featured part of those teams. I saw [USA Basketball director Grant Hill] said he’d love to sit down and talk to him about being part of that pool in ‘28, whatever that may be.”