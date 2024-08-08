Team USA Salvages Gold Medal Hopes with Final Frame Rally vs. Serbia
Even with the best player in the world leading the way for Serbia, what happened to the United States men's basketball team in the first half was truly shocking.
In a simple yet savvy tactical adjustment, Serbia unleashed a zone defense it hadn't deployed in its previous two tilts against the U.S. Their switch in strategy bogged down Team USA's offense, as the latter's star-studded squad never led by more than two or for longer than 1:01 in the first half.
At the other end of the floor, a United States team capable of putting the clamps on anyone was its own worst enemy. Unable to quell its bad habit of gambling for steals and trying to jump passes on the perimeter, Team USA fell behind by as much as 17 before a late 7-0 run trimmed the deficit to 54-43 intermission.
A fiery Serbia squad remained red hot in the third frame, generating 22 points in ten minutes, burying 5/11 threes, maintaining their average of five threes per quarter through the first three periods, and taking a 76-63 lead into the last ten minutes against a stunned opposition.
While he gave up some costly rebounds in the final frame, Joel Embiid carried Team USA's offense, producing three straight field goals, fueling a 7-0 run, capped by a LeBron James layup that tied the game at 84 with 3:41 left.
A Stephen Curry three, followed by another layup from James, and a pick-six by Curry, gave the U.S. its largest lead to that point, a 91-86 advantage, with 1:41 remaining.
A Bogdan Bogdanovic layup through contact from Embiid kept Serbia within one possession. His free throw, completing the old-school three-point play, narrowed the gap to 91-89 with 56 seconds to go.
But trailing by two with under 30 seconds left, Serbia allowed precious time to tick off before finally fouling Curry, sending him to the foul line. The two-time league MVP buried both free throws, completing the comeback in a fourth quarter where the U.S. outscored Serbia 32-15, earning a 95-91 victory to reach the gold medal game against France, the host country, on Saturday.
