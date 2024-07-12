Celtics Rookie Baylor Scheierman Shares What He's Eager to Prove at Summer League
Celtics' first-round pick Baylor Scheierman is known for his shooting. The former Creighton Bluejay has range that extends to the parking lot, and he's effective off the dribble, when he's a stationary kick-out option, and when he's curling off screens.
But Scheierman's more than a sharpshooter. He has an excellent feel for the game and facilitating skills sharpened by his experience as a star quarterback at Aurora High School. He makes an impact on the boards and is an underrated defender.
The 30th overall pick in this year's NBA Draft is a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection. He became the first men's player in Division 1 history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 steals (580), and 300 made threes (356). His 1140 defensive rebounds are more than any player in the last 25 seasons.
A day before Summer League starts for the reigning NBA champions, who square off against the Heat on Saturday, the six-foot-six wing, who said he's trying to "focus on areas that you know you can add to the team," shared with Inside The Celtics what he's most eager to prove during his stay in Las Vegas.
"My competitiveness, my defense, (and) my ability to be a team defender," stated Scheierman. "Obviously, everyone knows I can shoot and all that stuff -- that's not really what I'm focused on. I'm more focused on crashing the offensive glass and competing, rebounding, (and) playing defense."
Along with the communicative D.J. MacLeay, who Scheierman praised for cultivating a high-energy work environment that's been fun to compete in as the Sin City C's prepare for Summer League, the rookie pointed to the benefit of Boston boasting five players who were on the team last season and will now help lead the way in Las Vegas.
"It's a good mix of a lot of different guys. Obviously, we have a lot of guys who have been with the Celtics and been in a professional setting. So, they kind of know the ropes," said Scheierman, speaking to a continuity advantage that figures to serve Boston well at Summer League.
While working to fit in alongside those veterans and focusing on a role that resembles his path to playing time in the regular season rather than overindulging in opportunities afforded to him in this setting, Scheierman's skillset and mentality seem like indicators that he'll impress Celtics fans in their first chance to see him play for the franchise.
