Rival Cited Among Teams Eyeing All-Defensive Selection with Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Apr 5, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
While teams are applying the final touches on their roster before training camp, the work doesn't stop when the regular season starts.

One individual that might find himself in a different NBA home than the one he begins the 2024-25 campaign with is former Celtic Robert Williams.

After joining the Trail Blazers in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to Boston, the Time Lord averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in a promising start to the 2023-24 season before it abruptly ended after six games due to surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a right kneecap injury.

However, he turns 27 in October and is only on the books for $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million for the 2025-26 campaign. When he's healthy, Williams has a significant impact at the rim at both ends of the floor and is a skilled facilitator.

Acquiring the former All-Defensive Second Team selection is a reasonable gamble that could pay dividends for a title contender.

"I would say any team looking for a center is gonna watch Robert Williams closely this year," said ESPN's Brian Windhorst on NBA Today. "I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him."

While New York re-signed Precious Achiuwa this summer, they lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency, prompting questions about the production the Knicks will receive from the center position.

If Williams is healthy and New York's hurting at the pivot, striking a deal to bring him on board is a move that could help propel them further in the playoffs.

