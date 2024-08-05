Could Jaden Springer Fill a Rotation Spot for the Celtics?
It was a mid-November matchup between East rivals. The Philadelphia 76ers were hosting the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center for the second time in a week. Both teams were in an early tie for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.
The matchup ended with the Celtics prevailing in crunch time despite the absences of Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. But earlier in the contest, a young guard came off the Philadelphia bench to make an impact.
Jaden Springer flipped momentum in the first of this rivalry clash, including putting the clamps on Jayson Tatum.
On a play where the three-time All-NBA First Team selection tried to dribble the ball behind his back and go left, there was the 21-year-old defensive menace, who made a quick read and swiped the rock with ease. The Marcus Smart-like guard took off in the other direction, finishing with a reverse, two-handed jam.
Three months later, Boston acquired Springer at the trade deadline.
“We’ve tracked his development pretty closely over the years, we liked him in the draft a few years ago," said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about the move. "He was the youngest player in that draft, and again, he’s still a puppy, he’s still 21 years old.”
Springer has always given the impression of the type of guard that the Celtics organization and fan base love, e.g. Smart and Avery Bradley. The trade also teamed Springer with two of the top defensive guards in the NBA, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, ideal individuals for the third-year guard to learn from.
He displayed his promise against Boston even before that game in Philadelphia. When he met Tatum at the rim, denying his dunk attempt in an exhibition game at TD Garden, it gave the Celtics' brass another compelling reason to track his development.
“I would say that the preseason game here had more of an impact than that, so we were already like, ‘woah, that looks like strides,’” Stevens added. “The other thing that everybody that is nuts like us watches is all the G-League stuff, and he was unbelievable in the G-League Playoffs last year, he’s done a lot of good things against us when he’s been up in Maine, and we’ve seen him live several times up there, so, he’s a guy we’ve been tracking for a while.”
While Springer stood out for the Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League, he didn’t get much run for Boston down the stretch of last season. But all of the raw potential is there. His perimeter jumper is the main attribute that is still in the works, but as he addresses that, he figures to get many open looks playing on such a talented Celtics team.
The reigning NBA champions will pace their starting lineup through the upcoming campaign. As Joe Mazzulla leans on his second unit to help keep his first five fresh, there should be opportunities available for Springer to contribute. Thanks to his tenacity on defense, he often capitalized when he got those chances with the 76ers.
“That was just an opportunity for us to bring in a guy who we think is an athlete that can play athletically in the playoffs, right, but, he also has a lot of growing to get better and he’s committed to that and he’s got a long roadway ahead of him,” Stevens said following the acquisition of Springer. “We’ll see how this year shakes itself out for him, we’ll see how it all fits with the team, but he’s a guy we believe in.”
Springer's strong showing at Summer League, stonewalling drives defensively and attacking downhill at the other end, finishing well from around the basket and feeding cutters for points at the rim, was an encouraging sign of the progress he's mostly made behind the scenes.
Ideally, he builds on that momentum in training camp and parlays that into another productive preseason. And once the 2024-25 campaign gets underway, don't be surprised if Springer plays his way into a role that allows for the most significant leap in his career.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player