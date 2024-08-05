ESPN NBA Reporter Backs Boston Celtics as ‘World Champs’
With the 2024 Paris Olympics underway, the United States will be seeking their fifth-straight gold medal in basketball. The United States men’s basketball team currently has three Boston Celtics players on their roster: Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White. Also, reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was controversially snubbed from Team USA.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Celtics would have a strong chance of winning the Olympic tournament.
“If the Boston Celtics were in this [Olympic] tournament, I think they'd have a very good chance to win it... I’m not going to back down from the Celtics calling themselves world champs and I don’t think they should either. ”
In their successful campaign for the NBA championship, the Celtics finished with a 80-21 record between the regular season and playoffs. Based on this figure, it was considered to be the 13th-best run in NBA history.
Aside from Celtics players, Team USA features the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Anthony Edwards. The national team secured double-digit victories in all three of their Group Phase matches.