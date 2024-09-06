Former Celtics Center Lands Contract with Cavs
After a second-round exit courtesy of the Celtics in a five-game clash in the postseason, the Cavaliers kept their core intact, retaining Donovan Mitchell despite trade rumors swirling around the star guard. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million max extension this summer.
In late July, Cleveland signed Evan Mobley to a five-year rookie max extension worth $224 million and tacked three years and $91 million onto starting center Jarrett Allen's contract.
The Cavs' most significant change was at head coach, going from J.B. Bickerstaff to Kenny Atkinson.
As they apply the final touches to their roster before training camp starts, the Cavaliers re-signed a team leader and valuable voice in the locker room, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Tristan Thompson, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 33-year-old center averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 49 games with Cleveland last season.
The former Texas Longhorn has spent ten of his 13 professional seasons with the franchise that made him the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Five years later, he helped them capture their only championship. He was also a member of the LeBron James-led core that made four trips to the NBA Finals.
After nine seasons with the Cavaliers, Thompson appeared in 54 games with the Celtics during the 2020-21 campaign, producing 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. Boston then traded him to the Kings in July of 2021.
Thompson, whose role is now more about mentorship, played in ten playoff tilts last postseason, averaging 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes of floor time.
Further Reading
Celtics Rookie Scheierman Following Path of Elite Quarterbacks
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Jayson Tatum Shares Warning to Celtics at Championship Ring Fitting
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player