Former Celtics Center Reportedly a Name to Monitor on Trade Market

Bobby Krivitsky

Oct 27, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) shoots a basket during the first half against Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) shoots a basket during the first half against Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 21-61 record last season. They then utilized the seventh overall pick in this year's NBA draft to add seven-foot-two center Donovan Clingan from UConn.

He joins a depth chart that includes Deandre Ayton, who's under contract for $34 million this season and $35.6 million for the following campaign. It also features former Celtic Robert Williams.

The six-year veteran, who arrived in Portland in the deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston, averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in a promising start to the 2023-24 season before it abruptly ended after six games due to surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a right kneecap injury.

With the front court crowded and the Trail Blazers rebuilding and needing to better balance their roster, ESPN's Brian Windhorst cited Williams, who turns 27 in October, as a prime trade candidate to monitor.

"A guy to watch who is very tradable is 'The Time Lord,' one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams," said Windhorst in a recent episode of The Hoop Collective.

"Coming back off injury, obviously, he's a guy who's had repeated injury problems, but he makes $13 million. They may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy."

Williams earned an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2021-22 while with the Celtics, helping them come within two wins of an NBA championship.

He's averaging 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks for his career. When healthy, the former Texas A&M star makes a significant impact at the rim at both ends of the floor and is a skilled facilitator.

Considering he's under contract for $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million for the 2025-26 campaign, acquiring Williams is a reasonable gamble that could pay dividends for a title contender.

