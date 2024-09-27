Former Celtics Forward Finds NBA Home with Pistons

Inside The Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Apr 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Lamar Stevens (24) dunks over Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
While Oshae Brissett searches for his next NBA home, another former Celtics forward has found his.

According to Priority Sports, the Pistons are signing four-year veteran Lamar Stevens.

The 27-year-old from Philadelphia split last season between Boston and Memphis, joining the Grizzlies in the trade deadline deal that sent Xavier Tillman Sr. to the Celtics.

Stevens averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes across 19 games with Boston as a member of the team's "Stay Ready Group," aka its extended rotation.

He then took advantage of an increased role with Memphis, producing 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and nearly a steal and block per contest in 23 minutes of floor time across 19 games.

For his career, the six-foot-six forward is averaging 5.6 points and grabbing 2.9 rebounds while making an impact with his defense and infusion of grit and energy that goes beyond the stat sheet.

Now Stevens heads to the Motor City where he'll fight for a roster spot with the Pistons and the chance to build off how he finished the 2023-24 campaign.

Bobby Krivitsky
