Former Celtic Signs with Rival Franchise

Bobby Krivitsky

Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Snell (21) shoots for three during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Snell (21) shoots for three during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
While the reigning NBA champions were the first team that officially reported back for the upcoming campaign, training camps across the Association are now underway.

As teams continue tinkering with their rosters, applying the finishing touches, and mining for talent it can help develop in the G League, the Heat are signing an individual who helped the Maine Celtics reach the Finals for the first team in franchise history last season.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Tony Snell is joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League affiliate.

The former first-round pick spent the last two seasons in Maine. Snell averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign. He also knocked down 36.6 percent of the 3.2 threes he hoisted.

The 32-year-old wing produced 6.1 points per game and shot 39.4 percent from three-point range during his nine-year NBA career, which he's hoping to write another chapter in.

Bobby Krivitsky
BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

