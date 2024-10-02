Former Celtic Signs with Rival Franchise
While the reigning NBA champions were the first team that officially reported back for the upcoming campaign, training camps across the Association are now underway.
As teams continue tinkering with their rosters, applying the finishing touches, and mining for talent it can help develop in the G League, the Heat are signing an individual who helped the Maine Celtics reach the Finals for the first team in franchise history last season.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Tony Snell is joining the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League affiliate.
The former first-round pick spent the last two seasons in Maine. Snell averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign. He also knocked down 36.6 percent of the 3.2 threes he hoisted.
The 32-year-old wing produced 6.1 points per game and shot 39.4 percent from three-point range during his nine-year NBA career, which he's hoping to write another chapter in.
