Hornets Sign Jayson Tatum's Former Teammate

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 9, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after Tatum scored against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles (1) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after Tatum scored against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images
As Jayson Tatum prepares for the start of training camp, which begins for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, a former teammate and close friend can now do the same with clarity about what's next for him.

As the Charlotte Hornets apply the final touches on their roster before camp starts, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that they've signed Harry Giles to a one-year contract.

It's a return home for the North Carolina native, who will now team with former Celtic Grant Williams.

Giles, who the Sacramento Kings made the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is a four-year veteran with career averages of 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.7 minutes of floor time.

The 26-year-old Giles appeared in 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season before suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers for seven tilts. He produced 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per contest across the 2023-24 campaign.

Tatum's former collegiate teammate at Duke now gets an opportunity to extend his NBA career and do so in the state he became the top-ranked high school recruit in the 2016 class.

