'I Got So Much Support': Kristaps Porzingis Opens up about His Connection with Celtics Fans
Kristaps Porzingis is heading into just his second season as a member of the storied Boston Celtics franchise, but he is already immortalized in team history along with the remainder of the 2023-24 Celtics, who helped the organization capture its 18th title.
While Porzingis was sidelined with injuries for the majority of Boston’s time in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he put together an iconic performance against his former team — the Dallas Mavericks — in the NBA Finals.
In Game 1 of the championship series — which marked his first time taking the court for the Celtics since Game 4 of their first-round series versus the Miami Heat — he gave Boston an invaluable jolt on both sides of the ball. He totaled 20 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in only 21 minutes of action.
After such a memorable maiden season in Boston, Porzingis insinuated that he has a one-of-a-kind connection with the Celtics’ fanbase.
"It was just natural,” Porzingis said during Boston’s media day earlier in the week. “I love playing here. Even before I came. I loved playing here on the road. And then when I came, I got so much support from the fans. And I was able to connect with the fans really well, and as I said, yeah, my favorite part was the parade and after winning it all. And it’s — nothing but gratitude for the amount of support we have received as a team and myself individually. It's like no place else for me."
Unfortunately for Celtics fans, however, Porzingis won’t be ready to take the floor with the rest of the team when the 2024-25 regular season starts up, as he is still recuperating after he got surgery to repair a dislocated posterior tibialis tendon and torn retinaculum a few months ago. But the seven-footer said to reporters at media day that he expects to return to the lineup in December.
