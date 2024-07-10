Jayson Tatum Expected to Grace the Cover of NBA 2K25
Jayson Tatum, still smiling from ear to ear for almost a month now since his Boston Celtics became NBA Champions, showed up to Team USA camp with his fresh haircut and 2024 Celtics’ championship shirt. The front face of the custom-made tee was No. 0 himself screaming amongst the rest of Boston’s powerful lineup with C’s banners surrounding them.
He showed up to camp with a huge weight off his shoulders, having finally fulfilled his destiny and bringing home a long-awaited title to Boston in Banner 18. Recently becoming the highest-paid player in NBA History, another domino was knocked down in Tatum’s young, all-time great status and resume. It's a loaded list, especially for someone who's 26.
It appears that Tatum will soon add NBA 2K cover athlete to his resume.
