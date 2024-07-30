Jayson Tatum Revels in Adding to Legacy of Celtics Franchise
Jayson Tatum, now an NBA champion, one who led the Celtics in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the Finals, recently sat down for Sports Illustrated’s 10 Burning Questions.
While the five-time All-Star dealt with scrutiny about his scoring during the playoffs, he averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, leading Boston in each category in the postseason. Tatum became the sixth player in league history to win an NBA title while leading his team in those categories. He joins Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
The three-time All-NBA First Team wing continues to climb toward the mountain top of greatest Celtics of all time. He's entering the peak of his powers and has a chance to help usher in a potential dynasty.
In his appearance on Sports Illustrated’s 10 Burning Questions, Tatum discussed the significance of winning a championship with the team that drafted him and the significance of doing so with a franchise that just broke a tie with the Lakers for the most NBA titles.
“Understanding the rich history and tradition that we have,” Tatum said. “17 now 18 championships that we have, and all the greats that have worn this uniform before me. So, it's an honor to wear the uniform, and it's a privilege to now be a part of the Celtics' greats.”
Further Reading
Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win
Steve Kerr Explains Benching Jayson Tatum in Team USA's Win vs. Serbia
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player