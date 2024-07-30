Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum Revels in Adding to Legacy of Celtics Franchise

Rob Greene

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) lifts the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jayson Tatum, now an NBA champion, one who led the Celtics in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the Finals, recently sat down for Sports Illustrated’s 10 Burning Questions.

While the five-time All-Star dealt with scrutiny about his scoring during the playoffs, he averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, leading Boston in each category in the postseason. Tatum became the sixth player in league history to win an NBA title while leading his team in those categories. He joins Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The three-time All-NBA First Team wing continues to climb toward the mountain top of greatest Celtics of all time. He's entering the peak of his powers and has a chance to help usher in a potential dynasty.

In his appearance on Sports Illustrated’s 10 Burning Questions, Tatum discussed the significance of winning a championship with the team that drafted him and the significance of doing so with a franchise that just broke a tie with the Lakers for the most NBA titles.

“Understanding the rich history and tradition that we have,” Tatum said. “17 now 18 championships that we have, and all the greats that have worn this uniform before me. So, it's an honor to wear the uniform, and it's a privilege to now be a part of the Celtics' greats.”

Further Reading

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win

Steve Kerr Explains Benching Jayson Tatum in Team USA's Win vs. Serbia

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh

D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published
Rob Greene

ROB GREENE

@RobGreeneNBA

Home/Top Stories