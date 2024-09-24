Jayson Tatum Shares What Fuels Him as Celtics Pursue Banner 19
After breaking through to their first championship, some wondered how motivated the Celtics would be entering the upcoming campaign.
However, as Jayson Tatum voiced to Boston Celtics on SI a few weeks before training camp, starting from square one again is a rejuvenating source of motivation.
"The unique part, and the cool part is, right now, it's the start of the season, and we gotta start over," said Tatum in a two-part exclusive interview. "We gotta build it up from the ground and not look forward to June. We gotta start with our first day of practice and training camp and just get one percent better every day."
The five-time All-Star also got subjected to multiple benchings against Serbia during this summer's Olympics. While he acknowledged it was a "challenging and humbling" experience, it could also help fuel the ascent of a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers.
"Joe was probably the happiest person in the world that I didn't win Finals MVP, and then I didn't play in two of the games in the Olympics," said Tatum at media day at the Auerbach Center. "So, that was odd. But if you know Joe, it makes sense."
However, while tapping into what happened in Paris can help Tatum when searching for a spark, as an energy source, it lacks longevity. The three-time All-NBA First Team selection is self-motivated. His ambitions and commitment to his craft provide more fuel than Steve Kerr did.
"Did I need any extra motivation coming into the season? No, I don't," conveyed Tatum. "I'm not gonna give anybody in particular credit that they're motivating me to come into the season. It was a unique circumstance (and) something I haven't experienced before in my playing career. But I'm a believer that everything happens for a reason.
"I was coming off a championship, the highest of the highs, and (the) cover 2K, and (a) new contract. And then that happened, and whatever the reason is, I haven't figured it out yet, but I am a believer that everything does happen for a reason."
Just as a humbling experience like staying parked on the pine at the Olympics can prove beneficial in the long run, lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time is a monumental step in building the legacy he envisions for himself.
For Tatum, moving in that direction and working to continue that ascent is a far more sustainable source of fuel.
"It's all about what you're trying to achieve and trying to achieve greatness. I believed that we were gonna win at some point. We were at a sustained level of greatness for six years or even before that -- we were so close, we were taking the proper steps, and we finally knocked down the door. And it was never just about just trying to win one. Now, we get to be mentioned with the, at least be in the same room with the other Celtics great teams (and) the other great players.
"All the guys that I looked up to growing up at least won one championship. So, now it's just a conversation of, 'How great are you trying to be?' Like what room or what tier are you trying to be mentioned in when it's all said and done, and understanding the window that you have to maximize that that time. And so, yeah, it does feel different being up here as a champion and knowing what it takes and wanting to be on the top of the mountain as many times as you can."
