Jayson Tatum Shares His Ambition After Signing Historic NBA Contract

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
After helping lead the Celtics to Banner 18, Jayson Tatum reached a deal with Boston that is now the most lucrative contract for a player in NBA history.

On Saturday, the Celtics officially announced the five-time All-Star's supermax extension, worth a projected $314 million over five years. The team's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, said of the agreement, "Jayson is a special person and player, and it's been a thrill for all of us to watch his entire journey in Boston," adding, "He has embraced all that comes with being a great Celtic and shows consistent and genuine care for every one of his teammates, coaches, and staff across the organization."

Tatum averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the playoffs, leading Boston in each category. He did the same in the NBA Finals, registering 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

After reaching the NBA summit for the first time, upon signing his supermax extension, the star forward, who is entering the peak of his powers, made it clear that he's eager to return.

"Happy to be here for another five years, for the long haul," said Tatum while holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy. "This is what we do it for, so (I'm) looking forward to getting a couple more of these."

With the Celtics keeping their core intact, Banner 18 has the potential to usher in a dynasty in Boston.

