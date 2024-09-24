Kristaps Porzingis Provides Update on Recovery Timeline
Before media day got underway at the Auerbach Center, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne profiled the reigning champs and their mindset throughout the offseason.
Of course, there’s been a lot of noise around the motivation of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum with the way they were regarded for by Team USA this summer. Joe Mazzulla also discussed the Celtics being the hunted.
A huge variable of Boston’s title defense and pursuit of back-to-back championships will be navigating the start of the season without Kristaps Porzingis, as he recovers from surgery this summer after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in the Celtics' 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
“The expectation is sometime in December,” Porzingis told ESPN of the timetable for his return. “But I’m feeling good and I’m working towards hopefully playing earlier than that.”
Brad Stevens had stated that Boston was, if anything, surprised at where Porzingis is currently at. The Celtics president of basketball operations understands the injury’s severity and was honest when it came to summarizing it.
“The injury is, unique enough that we won’t obviously rush anything,” Stevens said. “But I would say that, if we have a timeline in our head, we’re very, very encouraged by where he is.”
The Celtics begin training camp on Wednesday.
