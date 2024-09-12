Maine Celtics Announce Their New Coaching Staff
On Thursday, the Maine Celtics named Tyler Lashbrook their tenth head coach in franchise history.
"It's an exciting time to be in the G League for both players and coaches," said Lashbrook via the Maine Celtics. "There's truly no better development opportunity in the world. I'm beyond thrilled for this opportunity to coach the Maine Celtics. I want to thank Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics organization for trusting me and giving me my first head coaching opportunity. I'm honored and grateful to step into this role."
Before joining the defending NBA champions prior to last season as a player development coach, Lashbrook worked in the same capacity with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018-2023. He started his coaching career as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator with them from 2014-2018.
Lashbrook fills the void left by the departure of Blaine Mueller, who helped lead Maine to its first G League Finals appearance last season.
Mueller joined Charles Lee's coaching staff with the Hornets. The latter was Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant in Boston last season before getting his long-deserved opportunity to become an NBA bench boss for the first time.
The Maine Celtics also announced their entire coaching staff for the upcoming campaign.
Steve Tchiengang, now elevated to associate head coach, returns to Maine for a second season. Assistant coach Taaj Ridley is also back for a second season. External additions Landon Tatum, a former Washington Wizards player development lead who had been with the franchise since 2016, and Brendan Baker are joining them.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player