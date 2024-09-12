Inside The Celtics

Maine Celtics Announce Their New Coaching Staff

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens (right) watches warm-ups with player development staff member Steve Tchiengang before their game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens (right) watches warm-ups with player development staff member Steve Tchiengang before their game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, the Maine Celtics named Tyler Lashbrook their tenth head coach in franchise history.

"It's an exciting time to be in the G League for both players and coaches," said Lashbrook via the Maine Celtics. "There's truly no better development opportunity in the world. I'm beyond thrilled for this opportunity to coach the Maine Celtics. I want to thank Joe Mazzulla, Brad Stevens, and the Boston Celtics organization for trusting me and giving me my first head coaching opportunity. I'm honored and grateful to step into this role."

Before joining the defending NBA champions prior to last season as a player development coach, Lashbrook worked in the same capacity with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2018-2023. He started his coaching career as a basketball operations intern and video coordinator with them from 2014-2018.

Lashbrook fills the void left by the departure of Blaine Mueller, who helped lead Maine to its first G League Finals appearance last season.

Mueller joined Charles Lee's coaching staff with the Hornets. The latter was Joe Mazzulla's lead assistant in Boston last season before getting his long-deserved opportunity to become an NBA bench boss for the first time.

The Maine Celtics also announced their entire coaching staff for the upcoming campaign.

Steve Tchiengang, now elevated to associate head coach, returns to Maine for a second season. Assistant coach Taaj Ridley is also back for a second season. External additions Landon Tatum, a former Washington Wizards player development lead who had been with the franchise since 2016, and Brendan Baker are joining them.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over

Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More

Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics

Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics

Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories