Netflix Releases Starting 5 Trailer Featuring Jayson Tatum

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) react before playing at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) react before playing at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
After seeing how successful its NFL show "Quarterback" was, following signal callers Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota, who at the time was on the Atlanta Falcons, on and off the field throughout the 2022 season, Netflix tailored the concept to the NBA.

LeBron James' SpringHill Company, Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions teamed up to produce "Starting 5."

Their cameras followed James, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings during the 203-24 campaign.

Here's a look at the trailer for "Starting 5," which Netflix is releasing on Oct. 9, just over a week before the Celtics and New York Knicks tip off on Oct. 22 in the first game of the upcoming NBA season. The series will consist of ten episodes that are each about 45 minutes.

Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

