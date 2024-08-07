No Matter the Competition, Payton Pritchard's Putting His Money on the Celtics
The Celtics, equipped with the most talented top eight in the NBA last season, delivered a dominant campaign, building a 64-18 record, the best mark in the Association, before a 16-3 playoff run.
Boston generated 123.2 points per 100 possessions in the regular season, the highest offensive rating in NBA history, per Stat Muse. They also held opponents to 110.6 points per 100 possessions, the second-best defensive rating, and a league-leading 11.7 net rating. No other team had a double-digit net rating.
While basketball has evolved into a global game that's more popular than ever, reflected in the skill level around the world, the Celtics' dominance and the talent advantage the United States maintains prompted ESPN's Brian Windhorst to back Boston as world champions.
When asked how he thinks the Celtics would fare if competing in the Olympics, Payton Pritchard didn't hesitate to share his opinion with Evan Turner in a recent appearance on the Point Forward Podcast.
"I would bet my money on it," said Pritchard. "But I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'Oh, it's a done deal for sure' because you got to go out and compete. But I'd bet my money that we'd win. I feel like, you win an NBA championship, go through a whole season like that, know how to play together — yeah, we'd be alright."
