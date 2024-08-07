Inside The Celtics

No Matter the Competition, Payton Pritchard's Putting His Money on the Celtics

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) celebrates after making a three pointer at the buzzer of halftime against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) celebrates after making a three pointer at the buzzer of halftime against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Celtics, equipped with the most talented top eight in the NBA last season, delivered a dominant campaign, building a 64-18 record, the best mark in the Association, before a 16-3 playoff run.

Boston generated 123.2 points per 100 possessions in the regular season, the highest offensive rating in NBA history, per Stat Muse. They also held opponents to 110.6 points per 100 possessions, the second-best defensive rating, and a league-leading 11.7 net rating. No other team had a double-digit net rating.

While basketball has evolved into a global game that's more popular than ever, reflected in the skill level around the world, the Celtics' dominance and the talent advantage the United States maintains prompted ESPN's Brian Windhorst to back Boston as world champions.

When asked how he thinks the Celtics would fare if competing in the Olympics, Payton Pritchard didn't hesitate to share his opinion with Evan Turner in a recent appearance on the Point Forward Podcast.

"I would bet my money on it," said Pritchard. "But I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'Oh, it's a done deal for sure' because you got to go out and compete. But I'd bet my money that we'd win. I feel like, you win an NBA championship, go through a whole season like that, know how to play together — yeah, we'd be alright."

Further Reading

Celtics Trio Helps Team USA Cruise by Brazil in Knockout Play

Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories