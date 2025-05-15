All Clippers

17-Year NBA Veteran's Interesting LeBron James, Steph Curry Comparison

Former Clippers guard Lou Williams makes an interesting connection between the Lakers and Warriors superstars

Grant Mona

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors' season ended abruptly after a Game 5 loss in Minnesota to the Timberwolves. The big missing piece was future Hall of Famer and franchise cornerstone, Steph Curry.

Curry injured his hamstring early in Game 1 of the second round series with the Timberwolves, limping off and never to be seen again on the floor for Golden State. What was initially reported as a Grade 1 hamstring strain, turned into a series-long absence for the Warriors' best player.

Conversation swirled as many believed it was due to over-use or fatigue, from Curry having to lead the Warriors to the second round after a grueling seven-game series with the Houston Rockets in the series prior.

On FanDuel TV's Run It Back, former Clippers guard Lou Williams made some intriguing comparisons between Curry and Lakers forward LeBron James.

"We're gonna witness Steph Curry in the same way that we see LeBron go deep into his late 30s and still have success," Williams said after Michelle Beadle asked if Curry was still a top-10 player in the NBA.

"I think the version of that changes...this is the first time that we start having the fatigue conversation around Steph Curry...and then what happens, he has a fatigue-style injury," Williams continued.

The Warriors did not get much production from Jimmy Butler and the role players in Curry's absence in the series loss to Minnesota, and it begs the question: Do major changes need to be made?

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches from the bench during game three against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Curry is still playing at a superstar level for Golden State, and many still consider him to be a top-10 player in the league at his age, but with his first muscle injury in his career, it is fair to start questioning the longevity of the later stages of his career.

