Breaking: Chris Paul's NBA Retirement Date Reportedly Announced
The LA Clippers have been making major headlines this NBA offseason and have most recently brought in another piece to make a push for a championship. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers are signing 12-time All-Star Chris Paul to a one-year, $3.6 million contract.
Paul, who spent six seasons in LA, has finally found a home with his former team amid his unrestricted free agency. He was rumored to have interest from multiple teams around the league, but will return the Clippers, joining James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Bradley Beal.
Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game last season for the San Antonio Spurs. While he's still productive, he's also 40 years old, which means retirement has been a major talking point this summer. Many were wondering when the future Hall-of-Famer would announce the end of his NBA career.
A new report from Charania on ESPN's NBA Today has confirmed that the 2025-26 season will be Paul's 21st and final year in the league. The former All-NBA player will retire with the team he found immense success.
The Clippers were a perennial playoff team with Paul at the helm. Alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, LA was dubbed 'Lob City,' known for Paul's incredible playmaking combined with Griffin and Jordan's thunderous dunks. Together, Paul and the Clippers reached the Western Conference Semifinals multiple times, but could never quite get over the hump.
Now, with a regressed role, the Clippers are once again legitimate title contenders heading into next season. Paul may not receive as many minutes as he did nearly a decade ago, but he is sure to make an impact in LA.
