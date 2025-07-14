Brook Lopez Reveals Reason for Choosing Clippers Over Lakers, Warriors
The NBA center market wasn't full of tons of high-value talent in free agency. The top name was easily Myles Turner, and while many expected him to return to the Indiana Pacers, he shocked the NBA world by signing with the Milwaukee Bucks as the team waived Damian Lillard to get the deal done.
Milwaukee had a need at center after Brook Lopez decided to depart in free agency, ending his seven-year tenure to join the Los Angeles Clippers. Even though he's been a starter in the majority of the games in his NBA career, he'll now serve as a backup to Ivica Zubac. Speaking to the media at Summer League, Lopez revealed why he decided on the Clippers.
"Looking at my options, I was just thrilled the Clippers reached out and were one of them," Lopez said, according to The Athletic's Law Murray. "They've been a great team for quite a while now. They have a ton of great players here, obviously. HOFers, All-Stars, some great young players. My guy Zuby. ... And there's just a great chance to win a championship here."
Lopez has one championship in his career, serving as the starting center for Milwaukee during their 2021 title race. While he may not be that same player anymore, he'll instantly become one of the better backup big men in the NBA in this new role.
He's coming off a season where he played 80 games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were rumored destinations, but it seems as though Lopez thought more highly of the situation with the Clippers.
