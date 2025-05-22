All Clippers

Clippers Legend Admits Mistake on Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

iMay 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but to say they've earned respect along the way would be a lie. Given how big a fan base the New York Knicks have, they've been in their shadow heading into this Conference Finals matchup. However, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers had something to say about that.

Despite the game looking out of reach in Game 1, the Pacers made a massive fourth quarter comeback late with clutch shots by Haliburton and Nesmith to send it into overtime. They went on to get the win, shocking the NBA world in the process. Making his regular appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Los Angeles Clippers legend Lou Williams admitted he was wrong.

“I was wrong about Indiana for lack of watching them this season…This is a really entertaining basketball team, and they can beat you in a lot of different ways. When you got a guy that knows how to close games...in [Tyrese Haliburton], you're gonna have an opportunity to win any game, as you can see,” Williams shared.

Haliburton has been on a tear these playoffs, as he's gone four-for-four on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 10 seconds of the game. After making the Conference Finals last season, the Pacers are just three wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.

Game 2 of the series stays in New York on Friday, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
