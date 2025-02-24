Clippers Make Early Ben Simmons Decision After Pacers Game
After an incredibly frustrating loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the LA Clippers were embarrassed for a second game in a row against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
At no point on Sunday did it look like the Clippers even had a glimmer of winning the game. At points, it looked like the Pacers were toying with a Clippers team that couldn't contain them defensively in any facet.
To make matters worse, the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. With that, certain players may not be available, one of those is new backup point guard Ben Simmons.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Simmons will not play against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, but he will be able to play in a back-to-back at some point this season.
Simmons has been a fantastic asset for the LA Clippers off of the bench. On Sunday's game against the Pacers, he put up 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals on 42.9% shooting from the field. Overall, Simmons is still on a minutes restriction, but he's contributed to legitimate winning basketball for the Clippers.
Despite how well Simmons has been performing, the Clippers as a team have been lower than mediocre. The team has lost five of their last eight games and has only beaten one team with a winning record in the month of February.
