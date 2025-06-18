Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley's Controversial NBA Finals Question
To no one's surprise at all, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now officially one game away from winning an NBA championship as they lead the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the NBA Finals.
What has been a surprise, though, is the play of Thunder forward Jalen Williams against the Pacers. In Game 5 on Monday night, Williams put up 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 56/60/75 shooting from the field. Throughout the NBA Finals as a whole, Williams is averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 45/32/83 shooting from the field.
Williams' play has been so good that former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley decided to has a very spicy question.
Via @patbev21: "Would yal be mad if JDub got MVP 🏆🏀"
For as good as Jalen Williams has been throughout the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been flat out better. Shai is averaging 32.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks on 47/30/92 shooting from the field. Shai is doing it all on both ends of the floor, while also averaging nearly 50% from the field with over 30 points a game.
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not receive the NBA Finals MVP, it would be highly disrespectful and as controversial as when Andre Igudoala won it over Steph Curry in 2015.
