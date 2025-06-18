All Clippers

Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Patrick Beverley's Controversial NBA Finals Question

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippera guard Patrick Beverley asked a big question about the Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
To no one's surprise at all, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now officially one game away from winning an NBA championship as they lead the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the NBA Finals.

What has been a surprise, though, is the play of Thunder forward Jalen Williams against the Pacers. In Game 5 on Monday night, Williams put up 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 56/60/75 shooting from the field. Throughout the NBA Finals as a whole, Williams is averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 45/32/83 shooting from the field.

Williams' play has been so good that former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley decided to has a very spicy question.

Via @patbev21: "Would yal be mad if JDub got MVP 🏆🏀"

For as good as Jalen Williams has been throughout the NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been flat out better. Shai is averaging 32.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks on 47/30/92 shooting from the field. Shai is doing it all on both ends of the floor, while also averaging nearly 50% from the field with over 30 points a game.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not receive the NBA Finals MVP, it would be highly disrespectful and as controversial as when Andre Igudoala won it over Steph Curry in 2015.

