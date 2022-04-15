Injury Report For Clippers vs. Pelicans Play-In Game

It's win or go home. The LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will face off in Los Angeles on Friday evening for a chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the Western Conference's 8th seed. The winner will head to Phoenix to take on the Suns in the first round.

In addition to the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb will be out with injuries for this game. Luke Kennard, who missed the first play-in game with a hamstring injury, is once again being listed as questionable for this win or go home play-in matchup.

When asked about Luke Kennard, Ty Lue says the team is not sure whether or not he will be available for this crucial game, but said the league's leader in three-point percentage would be working with the training staff to see if playing on Friday is a possibility. The Clippers could certainly use him, as his shooting and gravity were both evidently absent in the team's loss in Minnesota.

This game is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. The winner will head to Phoenix for a date with the Suns, while the loser will begin preparation for next season. It all comes down to one game, and with both teams down a superstar, it will be on the rest of the guys to step up and earn a trip to the playoffs.

Related Articles

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win