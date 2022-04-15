Skip to main content
Injury Report For Clippers vs. Pelicans Play-In Game

Injury Report For Clippers vs. Pelicans Play-In Game

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers have released their injury reports for their play-in game

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers have released their injury reports for their play-in game

It's win or go home. The LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will face off in Los Angeles on Friday evening for a chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the Western Conference's 8th seed. The winner will head to Phoenix to take on the Suns in the first round.

In addition to the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb will be out with injuries for this game. Luke Kennard, who missed the first play-in game with a hamstring injury, is once again being listed as questionable for this win or go home play-in matchup.

When asked about Luke Kennard, Ty Lue says the team is not sure whether or not he will be available for this crucial game, but said the league's leader in three-point percentage would be working with the training staff to see if playing on Friday is a possibility. The Clippers could certainly use him, as his shooting and gravity were both evidently absent in the team's loss in Minnesota.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This game is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. The winner will head to Phoenix for a date with the Suns, while the loser will begin preparation for next season. It all comes down to one game, and with both teams down a superstar, it will be on the rest of the guys to step up and earn a trip to the playoffs.

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win

LDN-L-JAMSPORTSMUSICCANCELLED-1026-01-1
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
GTY-1239948574-e1649849195656
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Fined For Postgame Comments

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
USATSI_18081199_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Explains Celebration Against Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari13 hours ago
USATSI_18081330_168390270_lowres
News

Anthony Edwards Says Clippers Were Scared to Guard Him

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 13, 2022
patrick-beverley-celebrating
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Shots at Clippers After Win

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022
IMG_2121
News

Paul George Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022
Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game

By Joey LinnApr 13, 2022
1233457760.0
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Timberwolves

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022