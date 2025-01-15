Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets
The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Intuit Dome tonight for the first time these two teams will meet this season.
Both teams are coming into today's game having won their latest matchups, but the Nets are coming in on the 2nd night of a back-to-back where they snapped a five-game losing streak. The Clippers also have no intentions of going back into the loss column after their impressive second-half performance against the Miami Heat.
The Clippers will have a healthy roster ahead of today's game with four players listed on the injury report: Cam Christie, Kobe Brown, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker. Kawhi Leonard is listed as available.
Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Kobe Brown is also out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker continues to be away from the team as he continues his search for a new team to join.
The Nets have eight players listed: Cam Thomas, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ben Simmons, Cameron Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, De’Anthony Melton, Trendon Watford, and Nicolas Claxton.
Claxton is questionable, while the rest of the listed players are out. Brooklyn enters this game with a 14-26 record while the Clippers are 21-17.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
