James Harden Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After Clippers-Warriors
The LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night by a final score of 112-104. It was another impressive showing for the Clippers who moved to 2-1 through their first three games.
Warriors star Steph Curry exited the game with an ankle injury after playing just under 27 minutes, and did not return. Curry had 18 points and six assists before being sidelined for the reminder of the game.
While Curry did not finish this game, it was still another fun battle between he and James Harden. The two star point guards were drafted in 2009 and have had numerous battles against each other, including several in the Western Conference playoffs.
Asked about this following the game, Harden gave an honest answer about Curry and those Warriors-Rockets battles.
“It happened fast,” Harden said. “Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire.”
The 2009 draft class produced some incredible players, including former Clippers star Blake Griffin who went first overall and recently announced his retirement. DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday are two other players from that class who are still in the league and playing at a high level.
Harden and Curry shared messages for each other on Instagram after their preseason battle in Hawaii earlier this month. The two also shared a fun moment prior to that game.
Curry and Harden have helped define this era of NBA basketball, and are not done competing against each other. Once they are, Harden says it will be time to reflect and tell stories.
