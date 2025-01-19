James Harden's Injury Status for Clippers vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. This is the first meeting between these two this season, and these matchups have been highly anticipated since the days of Blake Griffin and Lob City. The anticipation for this game is high, especially considering just a half-game separates the Clippers and Lakers in the Western Conference standings.
Since the 2012-2013 season, the Clippers have won 37 out of 47 games, with last season being the first since before the 2012-2013 season that the Lakers were able to win the season series over the Clippers.
The Clippers will be looking to start the series off with a win, but the injury report may be a factor. The Clippers' floor general, James Harden, is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE as he is dealing with an illness.
Harden has been an integral piece to the Clippers strong start and current standings in the Western Conference.
In the 38 games Harden has played this season, he has averaged 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals on 40/35/89 shooting splits.
Critics were quick to write the Clippers off when new of Kawhi Leonard's offseason surgery would have him sidelined, and the departure of Paul George. Harden however, has done better than any critic had anticipated and put the Clippers on his back with not only his talents but his leadership as well.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will face off on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
